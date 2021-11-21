Weslaco PD: Man approaching ex-girlfriend with gun shot at by police, then shoots himself

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after police say he shot himself during a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend.

According to a release, a verbal dispute occurred between a man and woman in two separate vehicles on East 8th Street in Weslaco and then extended to Tierra Santa Blvd around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Police state the preliminary investigation showed one of the people striking the other’s vehicle. Police learned it was a man striking his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.

When Weslaco police arrived, they observed a man with a gun approaching the woman’s vehicle.

The woman’s vehicle was stuck between the man’s vehicle and a residential gate to a subdivision.

At this time, a Weslaco police officer fired his weapon at the man to stop him from harming the woman, according to the release.

The man then used his weapon to cause a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police requested emergency services to assist the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other people were injured at the scene. The name of the deceased individual has not been released.

This case is under investigation by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.