WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man died while running away from officers, according to Weslaco police.

At 3:04 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, officers received a call of a man requesting assistance in the area of Sugarcane Drive and International Blvd. in Weslaco.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the caller who “displayed signs of being under the influence,” a release by Weslaco PD stated.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Louie De Los Santos, appeared to be experiencing “excited delirium” police said, and was not compliant with officers.

Officers attempted to detain the De Los Santos, but he refused and began running away. He ran behind a shopping plaza at the 2400 block of N. International Blvd. where he fell in a ditch, suffering a facial injury.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.