WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are investigating the cause of a five-vehicle accident that happened Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened on the westbound lanes at the 900 block of Interstate 2, police say.

Officers and wrecker services removed all vehicles from the traveling lanes.

At 2:14 p.m., police announced the Interstate 2 westbound lanes are now open.

Police urge drivers to use caution when driving in the rain, to not text while driving and to keep a safe distance from vehicles.