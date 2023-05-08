WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police say two people died in Friday’s two-vehicle accident on east Interstate 2.

The initial investigation showed that a vehicle was stalled on the 600 block of the westbound frontage lanes with its emergency lights on the outermost lane. A second vehicle approaching began to brake and then a third vehicle, a white Ford Focus, swerved left into the middle lane to avoid hitting the vehicles in front of them.

The sedan and was struck by a maroon Dodge Ram pickup already traveling westbound in the center lane.

Police said the driver of the Ford Focus was identified as 36-year-old Martin Anthony Arroyo died from his injuries at the scene. His front seat passenger, 30-year-old Lisa Jo Rawlings, was airlifted to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Weslaco Police Department crash reconstruction team is investigating this accident.

If your vehicle stalls or you notice a stalled vehicle on the roadway, Weslaco Police say call them at (956) 968-8591 to report it.