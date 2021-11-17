Weslaco PD asks public for help locating two wanted men

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Weslaco Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is asking the public for help locating two men.

Alexander Anthony Garcia and Rigoberto Perez are both wanted by Weslaco police.

Rigoberto Perez, 33, has an active warrant for assault, a third-degree felony, according to a Facebook post by Weslaco Police Department.

Alexander Anthony Garcia, 36, has an active warrant for harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor, according to the post.

Those with information are asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591.

To stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968 – TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips app.