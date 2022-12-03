WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after stealing several Christmas decorations across the city, police said.

After several reports of stolen Christmas items, Weslaco Police Department was “working a case against the Grinch”, in which they identified 43-year-old, Weslaco native, Joel Pedraza, as the alleged thief, police told ValleyCentral on Saturday.

Pedraza was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Friday, after allegedly walking up to residents’ front yards and taking Christmas decorations, according to Weslaco PD.

Among the decorations that were stolen were three Christmas light-up spiral trees, one red and green vintage Christmas inflatable, a set of Home Accents holiday 6’5” inflatable nativity scene and a Dallas Cowboy inflatable helmet, police stated.

Pedraza was charged with two counts of theft of property, $2,500, 2/more pervious convictions, which enhanced to a state jail felony, according to police.

Pedraza was arraigned Saturday by Weslaco Municipal Judge Juan Alvarez, received a $40,000 cash bond per count and was taken to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office jail, police said.

Anyone with information of any “Grinch”-like thefts or crimes can call Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591, or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.