WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department announced Friday afternoon it is experiencing a power outage.

According to a Facebook post from Weslaco PD, the police department telephone line may not function due to the outage.

Residents with a non-emergency call are asked to dial (956) 454-7715. For emergency calls, call 911.

AEP Texas is working to restore power to resume police services.