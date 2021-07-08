Weslaco neighborhood demands answers about drainage project, water inside homes

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — A community in the Weslaco area of Hidalgo County says that they are suffering from an incomplete drainage project and want answers from the county.

“It’s always every time we get a new commissioner in, we start from scratch and that’s been frustrating as hell,” said Jose Cabrera, a flooded resident on Weslaco’s Black Street.

An entire community came together to express their concern with the recent flooding, they say that a drainage project was started and never finished, and that is the reason why their community floods now.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured the Black Street Community

“We do have ditches but these ditches don’t go anywhere—once they fill up, they start going into the yard,” said Francisco Fuentes, whose entire home is surrounded by water. “I have livestock, chickens, animals—all their fesses go in the water, I have to walk through that with my daughters every day—the smell, the mosquitos, I don’t know the list goes on.”

The neighbors all echo the same, and some say that now their toilets won’t flush.

“Unfortunately we still have to deal with septic tanks, our toilets cannot flush,” said Cabrera.

While others’ homes had water reach inside their garages and main properties.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured Francisco Fuentes’s home

“The garage fully, inside the home as well we’ve had this issue going on for two years now, hasn’t been resolved,” said Monica Rodriguez, another resident on Black Street.

During the interviews on Thursday, the commissioner of precinct one of Hidalgo County, David Fuentes, sent over trucks to pump out water from homes, though residents here say that it is just a temporary fix.

KVEO spoke with David Fuentes who says that the project was started by a previous commissioner and that it has been on hold while they wait for a nearby landowner to sell his land to lay down a ‘trunk line.’

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured: Precinct 1 trucks out to pump water

“We had acquired some parts of the property that we needed to connect them to an outfall,” said David Fuentes. “But there was a particular piece of property where the owner was resistant because they had some plans for development.”

Now, David Fuentes says that he wants to speed up the process to complete the project.

“So, we’re still in talks, but we are kind of to the point where we are kind of understanding that this needs to be done sooner rather than later,” said David Fuentes.

Precinct one did send trucks to pump water from Francisco Fuentes’s home that afternoon until Thursday at 6 p.m.