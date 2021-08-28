Weslaco Museum keeping local history alive

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Located in downtown Weslaco, The Weslaco Museum packs a lot of history going back centuries.

Executive Director Sheila Shilder told Valley Central the opportunity the community has to learn the many things people can take in about Weslaco.

“We’re open, it’s an education, it’s a pleasure, it’s a great tour,” Shilder said. ” We tell the story from the Spanish land grants in the 1700s to the founding of the city by W.E Stewart.”

It’s not just locals that come in to learn about the history of Weslaco.

“We have had people from China, Afghanistan, various parts of Mexico, and various parts of the United States,” Shilder said.

The museum first opened in 1969 in small stone building in Downtown Weslaco. The museum now sits in its current location along Texas Blvd. Formally known as a furniture store in the 1920’s.

But the Weslaco Museum not only holds countless artifacts of Weslaco’s history, it also displays pieces from local artists.

“The museum has been around since I can remember,” said Juan Flores. “It has always represented local things, and I’m one of those local things, so I love to be here.”

Flores is one of many local artists who have displayed their work at the museum. Flores said getting to know your city’s history from a place like the Weslaco Museum is a special experience for many.

“It’s indispensable,” Flores said. “This is a very small museum, but it is beyond value. You can’t put a value on this.”

There is one piece of history that the Weslaco Museum holds dear to itself.

“I do like to talk about our veterans because they are our heroes,” Shilder said. “We have a wall full of heroes and we’ll tell all of their stories.”

As the museum plans to keep going for many years to come, it hopes more people will come and experience the history.

“The walls can talk if you could let them,” Shilder said. “We encourage them to come and learn a little bit about Weslaco and what makes Weslaco unique.”

The Weslaco Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM.

For more information on the Weslaco Museum click here.