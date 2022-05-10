WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A convicted murderer has been sentenced to 58 years in prison.

Victor Lee Alfaro, 31, was convicted for the murder of Reynaldo Reyes, Jr.. The verdict was handed on May 6, 2022.

“I commend ADA’s Jay Garza and Gabriella Guerena for helping bring peace and justice to the family of Mr. Reynaldo Reyes, Jr.,” said Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. in the release. “This was a heinous crime and I am thankful the jury thoroughly weighed the facts and found Victor Lee Alfaro guilty.”

On May 4, 2016, police were called to an Edinburg apartment on South 4th Avenue and West Sprague Street around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Reyes dead from gunshot wounds. Alfaro, who was also Reyes’s roommate, was named the suspect in the crime and arrested for murder.

Alfaro already faced trial for his charges in March 2018. However, the jury could not reach a decision in the nearly week-long trial and a mistrial was declared. This set the stage for a later trial which was scheduled in 2019 before being delayed to 2020 and again to 2021 due to ongoing litigation.