WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

Hector Villanueva Ramirez, 43, has an active warrant for violation of a protective order (involving family violence,) according to a post by Weslaco Police Department.

Those with information are asked to contact Weslaco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (956)-968-8591.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and have eligibility for a reward are asked to contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956)-968-8477, or use the P3 Tips mobile app.