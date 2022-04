WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are searching for a man wanted for assault.

Rigoberto Perez, 33, is wanted by Weslaco PD for assault family violence/impeding breath/circulation, a third degree felony, according to a post by Weslaco PD.

Those with information on Perez are asked to contact Weslaco PD at (956)968-8591, or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956)-968-TIPS (8477).

One may also use the P3 mobile app to submit a tip.