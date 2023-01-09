WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to state jail Monday after a 2020 crash left one man dead.

Gerardo Tamez III was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, Hidalgo County records show.

Tamez was arrested Sept. 19, 2020 on charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession use inhale volatile chemical, according to records.

On Sept. 16, 2020, Tamez was driving with Alex de la Rosa, in the passenger seat, and “failed to keep a proper lookout for the existing road conditions,” the indictment states.

Gerardo Tamez III (Hidalgo County records)

Previous ValleyCentral reports stated Tamez was travelling north on Midway at an unsafe speed when he lost control, side-skid and hit a tree from the passenger side.

De La Rosa was pronounced dead at the scene, and Tamez was transported to a hospital.

On Oct. 12, 2021, Tamez filed for a bond reduction. His original bond for the manslaughter and intoxication manslaughter charges was $235,000. It was reduced to $85,000.

Later that month, he was placed in the alternative incarceration program with multiple restrictions to await his final hearing. Tamez was given a portable alcohol monitor, which he was required to blow into four times a day, a 24-hour drug patch monitor and was placed on full house arrest, records indicate.

Tamez was indicted on one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of manslaughter. An order of release shows that his count of manslaughter was dismissed. As part of his sentencing, Tamez was given a credit of 842 days.