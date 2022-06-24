WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to 64 years in prison on murder and drug possession charges.

Angel Herrera, 25, was sentenced to 64 years in prison, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 8, Herrera shot Guadalupe Salinas with a 9mm handgun three times in Weslaco, according to the release.

Salinas died from his injuries.

While being arrested, Weslaco PD seized multiple bags of marijuana and other controlled substance from his residence.

With assistance from the FBI, it was discovered that Herrera and Salinas had a “growing dispute” that was revealed through text messages on Herrera’s phone.

Herrera was found guilty on charges of murder, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of marijuana.

“I commend ADA’s Ben Abila and Jose Garcia for prosecuting this case and obtaining justice for Mr. Salinas and his family,” said Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr in the release. “I also want to thank the great investigative work by Weslaco Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI.”