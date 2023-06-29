EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to two years in prison in the fatal shooting of a sleeping man, records revealed.

Joe Armendaris was sentenced to two years in state jail on a charge of manslaughter after signing a plea agreement Thursday, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate.

At 1:56 a.m. Aug. 19, 2021, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office found a man with a single gunshot wound west of FM 1015 on Mile 10 in rural Weslaco. The man, identified as 75-year-old Jose Magana, died from a wound in his lower extremities, previous ValleyCentral reports stated.

Witnesses told authorities that Magana was sleeping in bed when he was woken up by a sharp pain and learned he was bleeding. Deputies obtained surveillance footage showing a dark truck driving by Magana’s home. The driver was identified as Armendaris.

Investigators spoke with Armendaris, who said he shot his gun toward the street but had no intention of shooting Magana, the previous report stated.

He was arrested and his bond was originally set at $800,000. On Feb. 2, 2022, Armendaris entered a plea of not guilty. More than a year later, Armendaris would sign a plea agreement.

As part of his sentence, he was given a jail credit of 34 days.