WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run that occurred on Sunday night.

According to DPS, the accident happened at around 11:23 p.m. on Mile 4 ½ W Road north of Mile 11 N Road.

DPS said their initial investigation revealed an unknown vehicle struck a male pedestrian, failed to stop, and fled the scene.

Authorities said they identified the victim as Ramon Arriaga, 69, of Weslaco, who died at the scene from his injuries.

DPS asks the public if they have information on this case to contact the Weslaco DPS office at 956-565-7600.

DPS adds that while there is no description of the suspect vehicle, they are working on this case and will provide information as it becomes available.