Weslaco man dies after unhitched trailer causes crash, police searching for owner

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for the owner of a trailer after it became unconnected from a pickup truck and subsequently caused the death of a Weslaco man in a crash.

According to a release, a pickup truck was pulling a trailer that became unhitched on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. while traveling northbound on Highway 77 near Corral Avenue in Kingsville.

The unhitched trailer crossed the median and struck a Ford F-150 travelling southbound.

Upon impact, the Ford struck the metal crash guard barrier, flipped, and rolled while the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford, Weslaco resident Jonathan Limas, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trailer then struck the concrete barrier and was deflected into the median.

The release states the driver of the pickup who carried the trailer initially stopped but then left the scene northbound on Highway 77.

This truck is described as a grey, dually pickup by police.

Police are searching for the owner of this trailer (photo: Kingsville Police Department)

The Kingsville Police Department is searching for the owner of the trailer. Anyone with information on this incident can call the department at (361) 592-4311 or (361) 592-4636.