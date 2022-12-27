WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened north of Weslaco on Tuesday evening.
An investigation revealed Jesus Maldonado, 75, died at the scene.
The accident happened at 6:30 p.m. on FM 88 North of Mile 11, according to DPS.
Maldonado was crossing FM 88 from east to west when a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on FM 88 and collided with him.
Troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.
DPS urges the following safety tips for pedestrians:
- Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals
- Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available
- If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible
- Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots
- Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right
- Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely
- If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic