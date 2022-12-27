WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened north of Weslaco on Tuesday evening.

An investigation revealed Jesus Maldonado, 75, died at the scene.

The accident happened at 6:30 p.m. on FM 88 North of Mile 11, according to DPS.

Maldonado was crossing FM 88 from east to west when a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on FM 88 and collided with him.

Troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.

DPS urges the following safety tips for pedestrians:

  • Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals
  • Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available
  • If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible
  • Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots
  • Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right
  • Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely
  • If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic