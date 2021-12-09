Weslaco man charged in connection to murder of 19-year-old

SAN MARCOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Weslaco has been arrested in connection to the murder of a San Antonio teen.

According to a release from the San Marcos Police Department, Michael Brandon Torres, 25, from Weslaco, and Lukas Javier Perez, 17, from San Antonio, were arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Lavonte Craig Benford, 19.

Perez and Torres were booked on December 4 at the Hays County Jail.

Perez was charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Torres was charged with Murder, said the release.

The investigation suggested that the homicide was drug-related, officials say.