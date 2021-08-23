Weslaco man arrested for shooting death of 75-year-old

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Hidalgo County following the shooting death of a 75-year-old that he says was unintentional.

On Thursday, August 19, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies located a man with a single gunshot wound west of FM 1015 on Mile 10 North in rural Weslaco at 1:56 a.m.

The man, identified as Jose Magana, 75, died at the scene from the gunshot in his lower extremities.

Witnesses told authorities that Magana was lying in bed when he was awoken by sharp pain and discovered he was bleeding.

Deputies used video surveillance footage and saw a dark-colored truck driving by Magana’s home at the time of the incident. They identified the driver as Joe Armendaris, 35, of Weslaco.

Armendaris told investigators he shot his gun towards the street while traveling on Mile 10 North, but states he had no intention of shooting Magana.

For his suspected involvement, Armendaris is charged with manslaughter for the death of Magana. He remains in Hidalgo County jail on an $800 thousand bond.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.