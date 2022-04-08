HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s brother in 2016 will soon face a retrial after his first trial ended in a mistrial.

Victor Lee Alfaro, 31, appeared in court on Friday for a final pre-trial hearing for the murder case he is charged in. A jury selection will take place on April 21 and the trial is scheduled to begin on April 25.

Alfaro is accused of killing Reynaldo Reyes in May 2016. Investigators say Reyes was Alfaro’s then-girlfriend’s brother.

On May 4, 2016, police were called to an Edinburg apartment on South 4th Avenue and West Sprague Street around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Reyes dead from gunshot wounds. Alfaro, who was also Reyes’s roommate, was named the suspect in the crime and arrested for murder.

Alfaro already faced trial for his charges in March 2018. However, the jury could not reach a decision in the nearly week-long trial and a mistrial was declared. This set the stage for a later trial which was scheduled in 2019 before being delayed to 2020 and again to 2021 due to ongoing litigation.

During the original trial, the court heard testimony from Reyes’s sister/Alfaro’s then-girlfriend. She stated Alfaro put on gloves and loaded a 9mm gun and that she later heard three gunshots and heard her brother screaming. The woman said Alfaro then held her at gunpoint, apologizing to her and asking her to go with him.

The defense was unsure of whether or not the woman’s statements are reliable because parts of her testimony were not mentioned in police reports.

Reyes’s sister originally testified in the hearing that she had purchased the weapon that Alfaro used in the shooting, but during cross-examination, the defense attempted to clarify how, exactly, she was able to purchase the gun when she was a convicted felon at the time.

In response, the woman said her sister had bought the gun for her.

A neighbor who lived in the apartment below at the time, testified seeing Alfaro flee in a Dodge hatchback after hearing the gunshots.

She also testified that she could hear her neighbors arguing prior to the shooting, but when Reyes’s sister was asked to confirm the statement, she denied it.