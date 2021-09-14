Weslaco looking for vendors for La Cebollita Mid-Valley Farmer’s Market

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CREDIT: Weslaco Chamber of Commerce via Facebook

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center is looking for local vendors for its monthly farmer’s market.

La Cebollita Mid-Valley Farmer’s Market will feature vendors for fruits and veggies, seasonal specialties, honey, salsas, craft items, and more.

The market takes place on the last Saturday of every month starting October 2021. The first market will be fall-themed and is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 501 South Kansas Avenue.

Vendors interested in participating can contact the Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce at (956) 968-2102.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories

More Community Stories