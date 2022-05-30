WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District has announced that school supplies will be provided by the district for all students for the 2022-2023 school year.

On Monday, Weslaco ISD released a statement to parents, stating they will no longer be required to purchase school supplies.

The district listed a few examples of supplies to be provided. The list included Kleenex, facial tissue paper, Clorox wipes, Ziploc bags, and more.

According to the district, this initiative was started by Dr. Coronado who would like students and parents to focus on learning and not on school supplies.

I wan our students to be in school and be in class and not worry about having the resources they need to learn. Weslaco ISD Superintendent, Dr. Dino Coronado

Supplies are expected to be provided at the start of the new school year at all campuses.