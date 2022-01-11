Weslaco ISD to provide COVID-19 testing to students and staff

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weslaco ISD

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District (WISD) will be offering COVID-19 PCR testing for all WISD employees and students.

The testing will be available Monday through Friday at the USDA Building (319 W. 4th Street) at the following times:

  • Mornings: 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Afternoons: 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The testing will be free for students and staff who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Along with COVID-19 testing, WISD will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine day on Thursday, Jan. 13. The clinic will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They will be offering first and second doses and boosters for students ages five to 11.

Those interested are asked to contact their campus for registration forms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories