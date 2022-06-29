WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Independent School District will include a Dual Language Academy set to open August 2023.

WISD administration is developing the English/Spanish bilingual school at Rodolfo

“Rudy” Silva Elementary.

It is set to begin for pre-K 3 and pre-K students at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

“What we really want to focus on is true biliteracy,” Dino Coronado, WISD Superintendent said. “Where they can not only speak the language but they can also write the language and read. It’s the total

literacy package that we are looking for.”

Coronado attributes Weslaco’s proximity to Mexico and the need for global citizens as the driving force behind the initiative.

The Academy will serve students in a staggering enrollment schedule beginning in pre-K to follow those

students through the 5th grade.

Bilingual education advocate Carolina Lopez was recently appointed as Silva principal, and will

head the implementation of the Academy’s first student cohort to begin next school year.

Lopez aims to create students who are bilingual, biliterate and bicultural.

“I am going to share a quote, ‘to know another language is to have another perspective,’” she said. “When a

person, as an adult, has the ability to see multiple points of view, that’s where the real learning and growing

happens. Not only will it help children be more marketable, if I’m an employer, I’m going to want someone

who is bilingual.”

Lopez is developing the curriculum for the academy.

Parents who wish to enroll their children in the academy can apply in late Spring of 2023.

The district encourages parents to consider the Dual Language Academy for their children.

“We need to embrace the opportunity, especially here in the Valley where Spanish and English is

prevalent,” Coronado said. “You don’t come to Weslaco ISD for a traditional education because what we want to do is make it non-traditional.”