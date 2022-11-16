WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Student Support Services Department officials at Weslaco ISD are preparing to host an expo for students to enhance their social emotional learning skills.

A licensed school psychologist Dr. Adam Saenz on Thursday will lead a presentation for elementary and secondary students to discuss topics such as emotional regulation, self-efficacy, growth mindset and social awareness.

“Students who indicated they are struggling or need help with social emotional learning competencies are attending the expo,” Student Support Services Department Director Dr. Cindy Cid said. “Our students hopefully will gain knowledge on these specific skills.”

The expo will take place at 9 a.m., Thursday Nov. 17 at the Susan Peterson Center for Performing and Visual Arts Center.

Elementary students will meet at 9 a.m. and secondary students will meet at 12:30 p.m.

The expo will also include performances from the Tony Rico Elementary cheerleaders, student choirs from Sam Houston and Memorial Elementary, school mascots and the drumline from Weslaco East High School.