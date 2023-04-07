WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco Independent School District teacher is being honored for winning an award for his published children’s book.

Rey Banda, a 7th grade special education teacher at Beatriz G. Garza Middle School in Weslaco, won an award for his children’s book ‘Bean Saves The Day’.

Bean Saves the Day book cover. Photo courtesy: Weslaco ISD

His children’s book won second place at the 2023 Spring BookFest awards in the Fiction-Children’s-Animal category.

“Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor,” Banda said.

The Weslaco ISD educator says his book is about encouraging readers to conquer their fears and overcome obstacles.

“I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions,” Banda said. “I also wanted to let readers know that special needs animals can live a normal life and deserve to be in a loving home.”

“Bean Saves The Day” has received several awards including Distinguished Favorite, Best Book, and Most Inspirational Children’s Book.

Banda’s other published works include ‘Bean’s New Home,’ and “Northopolis: Ryan’s Christmas Dream.’