Weslaco ISD superintendent takes charge at Texas ASCD

WESLACO, Texas — The Weslaco Independent School District announced that Superintendent Dr. Priscilla Canales is the newly-elected president of the Texas Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD).

The news release said Canales takes charge of the largest ASCD affiliate. It provides information and resources for Texas educators, specifically about teaching, learning, and leadership topics.

“I believe in the power of school systems to develop the whole child,” Canales said, “and this organization honors the role of all stakeholders in making a life-long difference in the lives of children.”

The ASCD is an international educational organization with approximately 113,573 members from more than 129 countries worldwide. ASCD empowers educators to achieve excellence in learning, teaching, and leading so that every child is healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged.

The Texas ASCD provides its members with quality professional learning throughout the year, including an annual statewide conference. Members also receive invitations to unique and influential legislative actions and the nationally-renowned magazine, Educational Leadership, said the news release.

Canales serves as the first female superintendent for Weslaco ISD. A district with approximately 15,000 students, WISD is the heart of the Rio Grande Valley.

Canales received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas-San Antonio in 1991, a master’s degree from UTSA in 1995, and a doctorate of philosophy degree from Texas A&M University, College Station in 2003.