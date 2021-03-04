Weslaco ISD school board votes against suspending superintendent while district remains under audit

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The Weslaco Independent School District (ISD) will stick with its superintendent as the district remains under audit for financial statements.

The board voted 4-3 to keep Dr. Priscilla Canales as the district’s superintendent during this audit period.

Notably, all three votes to suspend Canales from her role were from trustees who joined the school board this year after winning their respective elections in 2020.

The efforts from these new members are what prompted the school district to order an audit on the district’s finances in late January.

The forensic audit will investigate financial statements, construction expenses, and other operations.

Shortly after the audit was announced, Canales revealed she would retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Canales has held the position since 2016.

(Source: Weslaco ISD)

Before taking a vote on the measure, a few board members voiced their appreciation and support of Canales as she has led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this pandemic, it’s a difficult time to suspend our superintendent and not have the leadership that we’ve had for the last five years,” stated one board member.

While others respect Canales and her work, they feel it is in the district’s best interest to hold those in charge accountable for the ongoing audit.

“I think [Canales] is a caring genuine individual. I just think it falls down on the leader,” said Jaclyn Sustaita, Weslaco ISD Trustee Place 3.

Another board member stated that no matter what they think of Canales, the public will hold them accountable for how they vote on issues such as these.

“The one that’s gonna judge whether we stay here is gonna be the voters, the community members,” stated Marcos De Los Santos, Weslaco ISD Trustee Place 2.

The audit is expected to last a few months before results are returned.