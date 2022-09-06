WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Independent School District staff attended an active shooter training held by Jesus Villahermosa, president and owner of Crisis Reality Training.

Weslaco ISD Superintendent Dino Coronado said the district follows state mandates and weekly door checks. However, he considers active shooter training to be an additional layer of protection for the district.

“It was really to bring a great awareness to what we see often in schools today, in terms of active shooters,” said Coronado. “I’ve always believed that safety is not just a school issue, it’s a community issue so we wanted to bring some awareness and bring some outside help.”

Villahermosa said he has been providing training for over 37 years and has been advocating for more safety after his son survived an active school shooting.

“My son’s been in a shooting, a school shooting, and I responded to it,” said Villahermosa.

Villahermosa said the training he provides enhances situational awareness and helps educate people on the signs to look out for when it comes to an active shooting.

“That information needs to be empirical evidence, not opinions, but it needs to be evidence from actual events, that we can say, look, if you do this with your kids during this event, there’s a high likelihood of death but if you do this, during that same event, there’s a high likelihood of life,” said Villahermosa.

Both Coronado and Villahermosa said the goal is to help provide as much insight before a shooting occurs.

Villahermosa encourages parents to help be the change when it comes to promoting safety.

Coronado said the active shooter training will be presented in phases for Weslaco ISD schools and is expected to continue up to October.

“We want to make sure that we take care of the most precious of humans, and that’s our kids and we know that parents trust us to do that,” said Coronado.