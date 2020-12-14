Weslaco ISD network hacked, FBI investigating

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—The Weslaco Independent School District network was attacked on Monday morning.

According to the district, the network was attacked by ransomware and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating.

A ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

“We do not know the extend of the attack, and we are working to contain the threat.” said the district in a written statement, “School instruction may have been disrupted for some students this morning.”

The district says it has made adjustments and online learning is now taking place.