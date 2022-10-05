WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Weslaco High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the high school, the school district said.

According to a news release from the Weslaco Independent School District, officials were notified that a threat was made against the high school Tuesday.

The district informed the Weslaco Police Department of the threat, and four Weslaco High School students were arrested on charges of making terroristic threats, the release stated.

Weslaco PD stated in a news release, the four students were juveniles and their identities will not be released unless they are charged as adults.

In the release, police stated that they were also “made aware of several social media posts about threats to other campuses.”

Authorities ask that those with information regarding any crime contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-TIPS (8477,) or use the P3 mobile app.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is something we take seriously,” Weslaco ISD stated in the release. “We urge parents and guardians to talk to their children about the consequences of making threats.”