WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco ISD announced it is part a part of the second cohort of the Raising Blended Learners initiative funded by the Charles Butt Foundation.

Blended Learning combines in-person classroom teaching with online technology to personalize instruction, according to the Weslaco ISD news release.

The initiative showcases strategies to improve student achievement across demographics and geographic regions in Texas, particularly among schools and districts with persistent opportunity gaps.

Weslaco ISD said its ultimate goal is for blended learning to be systematically utilized throughout Texas and is seen as a replicable model for all educators.

Raising Blended Learners consists of two cohorts. The first is a $2.5 million grant opportunity with extensive technical assistance.

The second cohort, which Cleckler-Heald Elementary will be a part of, is a $15 million initiative providing grants and technical assistance to 20 districts.

Once completed, the initiative will have been completed in 40 schools districts, more than 1,200 teachers, and more than 75,000 students across the state of Texas.