Weslaco ISD cancels Tinaco Bowl

WESLACO, Texas (VallayCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District (ISD) has canceled Friday’s Tinaco Bowl due to health and safety concerns.

Friday, Weslaco High and Weslaco East were going to have their rivalry matchup at Bobby Lacky Stadium.

The district states the “safety of students and staff at Weslaco ISD is always…number one priority.”

“WISD has gone to great lengths to ensure everyone is having a safe school year and will make every effort to keep our student and staff healthy.”