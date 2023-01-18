WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Independent School District, Weslaco Police Department and Weslaco Crime Stoppers are teaming up to keep students safe through an app.

The P3 campus phone application includes a hotline for students and staff to use 24/7 to report suspicious activity on campus anonymously.

“We brought all three of those particular entities together to accomplish the goal of enhancing the safety and security of our schools,” said Joel Rivera, Weslaco Chief of Police.

The app is part of Weslaco Crime Stoppers and it offers compensation for tips that lead to an arrest, depending on the severity of the case being reported, a tipster can be awarded up to $1000.

“We have a partnership with the Weslaco Crime Stoppers in which they provide the financial means for us to be able to pay for the tips that we get,” Rivera said.

Once a tip is entered, Weslaco Crime Stoppers determine if it will be handled by the police or Weslaco ISD administration.

“With all the things that are happening nationwide, we figured it would be a good idea for us to offer this additional resources to the schools so that we could in essence, provide a more safe school environment for all stakeholders, whether it’d be teacher staff, administration, or students,” said Ramon Resendez, Weslaco Crime Stoppers Board President.

Any tips pertaining to violations of law and criminal behavior will be sent to Weslaco Police Department for follow up.

“We want to ensure the community understands that whatever information they’re sharing with us that it is completely anonymous, and that their information will not be made known to anybody,” Resendez said.

The P3 campus phone application can be downloaded from the Apple store or Google play.