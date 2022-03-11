WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District (ISD) has named the lone finalist for the superintendent role.

The district named Dino Coronado after an extensive search for candidates said the release.

Coronado is currently the Superintendent at Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD and serves as a manager for the Texas Education Agency.

Weslaco ISD Board President Armando Cuellar stated in the release that he believes Coronado will be a great fit for the role.

“We are thrilled… We are confident that his experience and tenure as an educator has prepared him for this transition to be the superintendent of Weslaco ISD,” said Cuellar.

The release states Coronado has over 15 years of experience in the education field. He started in the industry as a substitute teacher.