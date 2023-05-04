WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District announced a new superintendent of schools on Wednesday.

The board approved Richard Rivera as the new superintendent during a special called board meeting.

In December 2022, the school board appointed Rivera as interim superintendent. He has also been a teacher, a coach, principal and school board trustee for Weslaco ISD.

According to the district website, Rivera has served as superintendent in several districts across the Rio Grande Valley including Mercedes, Monte-Alto and Edcouch-Elsa.