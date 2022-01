WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District (WISD) announced Sunday evening that they will be extending Winter Break.

The school district will remain closed from Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 7, WISD said in a release.

The district says that the extension is a precaution for an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Classes are set to resume on Monday, Jan. 10.