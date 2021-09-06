Weslaco ISD accepting applications for Virtual Learning Academy

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District (ISD) has now opened applications for parents looking for an alternative to in-person learning.

In a post, the district announced it would be creating “a separate school…for the virtual learning program.”

To qualify, students must be enrolled with Weslaco ISD and show that they were not removed from learning during the 2019-2020, 2020-2021 school years. They will also need to provide documents that the student has a medical condition that puts them at a higher risk or a birth certificate to prove they are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.

Parents interested in applying will have to download the application, fill it out and then drop it off in person at the school their children are assigned to. Online applications are not available.

The letter also states students will not be admitted if they failed the STAAR or EOC test last year or had more than 10 absences during virtual learning.

It is also mentioned that parents should consider that students may have a change in classes, teachers and classmates. Students that are admitted and do not make academic progress will be returned to in-person instruction.

The district added the application does not guarantee admittance to the virtual academy.

