Weslaco hotel houses COVID-positive migrants, officials say

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Weslaco officials announced that Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley has been temporarily housed COVID-positive migrants at a local hotel.

Migrants were released from federal custody to Catholic Charities and the non-profit is housing them at the Texas Inn on Texas Boulevard in Weslaco, according to a press release.

Earlier this week, La Joya officials confirmed that COVID-positive migrants staying at a local hotel to quarantine.

City officials urged the nonprofit to inform local governments when and where COVID-19 “hot spots are created in our communities.”

“Providing us with further information can save lives,” said Mayor David Suarez in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously, and our priority in Weslaco has been and continues to be the health and wellness of our community.”

Officials requested Catholic Charities to show what protocols are used to make sure migrants stay at the hotel to quarantine while being provided with food, water, and other resources.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley told KVEO they are paying for these hotels.