WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco held a parade honoring 100 athletes who participated in the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation and Weslaco Little League.

The parade took place after the city’s commission meeting.

The caravan of participants was visible between 6th Street and Railroad 83.

David Suarez, Weslaco Mayor said he is proud of the city’s student-athletes.

“Today we celebrate these students,” Suarez said. “Some of them [in TAAF] won state and some of them are going to nationals. So we’re gonna celebrate them with a proclamation.”

Additionally, the intermediate Little League won the Texas West and the Senior League went all the way to the World Series and ranked fourth place.