WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Weslaco on Thursday hosted an event honoring all Veterans and Gold Star families.

The event also had a Navy flyover that departed from the Naval Air Station Kingsville. This is the second year, the Rotary Club of Weslaco Service Organization and Weslaco ISD collaborated to bring this event to the community.

“We hope to provide them a long-lasting example of what it’s like to be a patriot and have a love for America,” said Retired Maj. Gen. David C. Garza, U.S. Marine Corps. “Because it is all about respect, teamwork, discipline, courage, and finishing their academics so they can fulfill their dreams.”

Gen. Garza is a Los Fresnos graduate who returned to the RGV to share his journey with the community.

Roland Avila contributed to this story.