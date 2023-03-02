WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police said they are on the scene at Weslaco High School due to a call of a possible student with a gun.

Department spokesperson Officer Miguel Martinez said out of caution the school was placed on lockdown.

No shots were fired and the investigation continues. All students are safe and parents are urged to allow police to continue the investigation, said Weslaco Police.

If any parents are picking up students, school officials say they should drive to the South Texas College parking lot located at Huisache and Border Avenue.

Students are being released to parents at the Bobby Lackey Stadium parking lot. The entrance to the parking lot is only accessible through the Panther Drive Entrance where law enforcement is currently directing traffic.