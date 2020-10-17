Weslaco High School cancels first two football games after players test positive for COVID-19

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Weslaco High School’s football season will continue to be delayed after two players on the team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, two players on the football team contracted COVID-19 and will enter a 14-day quarantine period along with the entire team and staff.

With the team quarantined for 14 days, the earliest possible game for the Weslaco Panthers will take place on November 6 against Harlingen High School South.

The release mentions that these student-athletes were at no time in a classroom with other students.