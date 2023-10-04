WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Fire Department hosted the Hometown Heroes Awards presented by South Texas Health Systems.

The event is meant to celebrate first responders and their commitment and service to the community.

Two firefighters were presented the Hometown Hero Award Wednesday morning.

Orlando Rodriguez, a Weslaco firefighter/EMT, was presented the award for his quick response to helping a man who was suffering from a heart attack.

Rodriguez was able to help the man safely get to the hospital to get more intensive medical attention. He said the patient is doing a lot better now. Rodriguez said he has been in the business of helping save lives for bout 30 years and was surprised to learn that he had won the award.

Octavio Quiroz, a driver paramedic for the Weslaco Fire Department, was another recipient of the award. Quiroz won the award for his urgency after receiving a 3 a.m. call.

On this specific day, he said his patient was suffering cardiac arrest, which he says is a prominent 911 call in the Rio Grande Valley.

The two reported that they are glad to serve the community and hope to do so for more years to come.