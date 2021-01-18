Weslaco firefighters battle large structure fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Weslaco firefighters are on the scene of a large grass fire that sparked up and turned into a structure fire on Monday afternoon.

According to Weslaco Fire Chief Tony Lopez, the fire started at 2:45 p.m. as a grass fire near Las Brisas Subdivision.

Due to the heavy winds, the fire spread into a fence and burned down one house.

The grass fire has been controlled, but firefighters continue to work on the property.

About 15 homes were evacuated when the grass fire started.

Officials said Mac Drive in Las Brisas has been closed to traffic temporarily as crews work to put down the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to Lopez.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday