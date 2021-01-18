Weslaco firefighters battle large structure fire

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Weslaco firefighters are on the scene of a large grass fire that sparked up and turned into a structure fire on Monday afternoon.

According to Weslaco Fire Chief Tony Lopez, the fire started at 2:45 p.m. as a grass fire near Las Brisas Subdivision.

Due to the heavy winds, the fire spread into a fence and burned down one house.

The grass fire has been controlled, but firefighters continue to work on the property.

About 15 homes were evacuated when the grass fire started.

Officials said Mac Drive in Las Brisas has been closed to traffic temporarily as crews work to put down the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to Lopez.