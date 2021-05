WESLACO, Texas — On Wednesday, the Weslaco Firefighters Association IAFF Local 3207 advised the city of a 37-2 no-confidence vote in Assistant Fire Chief Jaime Hernandez.

The association said in their letter they are concerned about the leadership, accountability, and direction of the department.

The firefighters urged city leaders to investigate the leadership and operations of the fire department as soon as possible and take action against assistant Chief Hernandez.