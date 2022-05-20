WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco’s Fire-EMS received five new ventilators.

“Yes so having a ventilator will save your life, will help save your life,” said Jose Zamora, Lieutenant with Weslaco’s fire department.

Zamora said all fire are trained as EMS paramedics and now every ambulance will be equipped with a Zoll ventilator.

“It will give you more options in one ventilator than just doing one individual treatment at a time,” said Zamora. “This is going to help us control their airway [to] help them breathe better and ultimately get them better before we get them to the hospital.”

Before this month, only one ambulance had a ventilator, said Zamora.

Throughout the peak of the pandemic, the need for more ventilators was exacerbated, prompting the purchase of more.

Zamora added it is more cost-effective than using ventilators in the ICU.

“It’s a good program for the citizens here in Weslaco because you’re basically bringing a hospital setting out to the field with our training and level of care that we provide,” said Zamora.

The public information officer of Weslaco confirmed that the city invested $50,000 in the purchase of this new equipment.

Training began on Thursday and Zamora predicts the ventilators and staff will be ready to use by the end of the month.