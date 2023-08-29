WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There have been many fires that have affected several businesses, homeowners and properties across the Rio Grande Valley.

Fire officials with the Weslaco Fire Department say their equipment needs repairs.

“If there were a large fire, the fire department has mutual aid agreements with neighboring cities to lend support,” Weslaco FD stated on a social media post.

This includes fire departments in Donna, Mercedes and across the Valley.

Weslaco homeowners say they hope these repairs get fixed right away.

“When this happens especially at this time of the weather and all this you know, it this needs to be fixed, fix it,” Weslaco resident Gilbert Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez has been a resident in Weslaco since the 1950s and he hope upgrades come soon.

He doesn’t want an emergency to lead to a delayed response time, especially during the extreme heat.

“All this machinery always needs to be fixed regardless the weather,” Gonzalez said. “It’s every day.”

However, repairs will take some time.

“As of today, two additional fire engines are awaiting service. Parts were previously ordered, and we anticipate the arrival of these parts within a week,” Weslaco city leaders announced. “When parts arrive, repairs are usually completed within days.”

City officials say paying for the repairs are planned as part of the fire department’s 2023 annual budget.