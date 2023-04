WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-wheeler flipped over Saturday afternoon as it drove through an underpass, Weslaco fire officials say.

Weslaco Fire Department Captain Javier Cuella says the truck, carrying a load of watermelons, titled over just as it passed southbound Business 83 turning through the underpass into westbound Frontage Road.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the tilt is under investigation.